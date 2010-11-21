Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 21, 2010
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively unveiled the Swarovski Rockefeller Center Christmas tree topper in jewelry from the same brand, a turquoise-trimmed tweed jacket, tiered skirt and espresso booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT ?Tis the season for warm fabrics in deep hues. Lively's multi-color blazer was a fun and stylish choice while ribbed aubergine tights emphasized the leggy actress?s enviable gams.
November 21, 2010
2. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims wore a draped cobalt tunic and layered gold chains to uncork Georges Duboeuf Beaujoliais Nouveau at District in N.Y.C.
November 21, 2010
3. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen took to the black carpet in a cheery salmon Balenciaga sweater, pastel skirt and dark accessories in N.Y.C.
November 21, 2010
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts tucked a Zac Posen printed blouse into a pair of the designer’s form-fitting bondage pants for the boutiques.com launch party in New York.
November 21, 2010
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum wore a sleek teal wool Victoria Beckham sheath with a faux bob to the L.A. Auto Show.
