WHAT SHE WORE Lively unveiled the Swarovski Rockefeller Center Christmas tree topper in jewelry from the same brand, a turquoise-trimmed tweed jacket, tiered skirt and espresso booties.



WHY WE LOVE IT ?Tis the season for warm fabrics in deep hues. Lively's multi-color blazer was a fun and stylish choice while ribbed aubergine tights emphasized the leggy actress?s enviable gams.