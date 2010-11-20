Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 20, 2010
1. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore paired Victoria Beckham charcoal leggings with a Dolce amp Gabbana tweed herringbone jacket and a Dana Rebecca Designs diamond necklace at the U.S. Launch event for Lotus New Era.
WHY WE LOVE IT Moore’s quite the mix master! The actress kept a classic blazer from looking too proper with tough leather pants and chic black booties.
November 20, 2010
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson debuted her Burberry bespoke trench coat while exiting her New York hotel.
November 20, 2010
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a Goat sheath and bowed Miu Miu heels.
November 20, 2010
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn wore a belted khaki dress with printed Rock & Republic heels in L.A.
November 20, 2010
5. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE Szohr paired a sheer peek-a-boo polka dot top and jeans for the Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont.
