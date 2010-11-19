WHAT SHE WORE Portman chose a sweet white Christian Dior illusion dress paired with an Ivanka Trump octagonal cocktail ring and estate bracelet for the FINCA 25th anniversary celebration at Capitale in New York City.



WHY WE LOVE IT She does dark and dramatic to perfection, but it?s also nice to see Portman?s soft side! The actress looked ethereal in a feminine belted design enhanced by delicate floral appliqués and a sweetheart neckline.