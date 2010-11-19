Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 19, 2010
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman chose a sweet white Christian Dior illusion dress paired with an Ivanka Trump octagonal cocktail ring and estate bracelet for the FINCA 25th anniversary celebration at Capitale in New York City.
WHY WE LOVE IT She does dark and dramatic to perfection, but it?s also nice to see Portman?s soft side! The actress looked ethereal in a feminine belted design enhanced by delicate floral appliqués and a sweetheart neckline.
-
November 19, 2010
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts belted a gray chiffon Topshop bandeau dress and accented the design with a Miriam Haskell ring, Kotur clutch and sky-high gold platforms at the Lanvin for H&M Haute Couture show in N.Y.C.
-
November 19, 2010
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez announced her partnership with Kohl’s in a white Gucci jersey dress with the designer’s python heels and Neil Lane jewelry.
-
November 19, 2010
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde debuted a cobalt peplum dress from the Tron Legacy Opening Ceremony collaboration paired with Jimmy Choo platform sandals at the Hollywood Stars Who Care party in Hollywood.
-
November 19, 2010
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes wore a structured two-tone gray Zac Posen sheath and a wide cuff at the boutiques.com launch party.
November 19, 20101 of 5
Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE Portman chose a sweet white Christian Dior illusion dress paired with an Ivanka Trump octagonal cocktail ring and estate bracelet for the FINCA 25th anniversary celebration at Capitale in New York City.
WHY WE LOVE IT She does dark and dramatic to perfection, but it?s also nice to see Portman?s soft side! The actress looked ethereal in a feminine belted design enhanced by delicate floral appliqués and a sweetheart neckline.
WHY WE LOVE IT She does dark and dramatic to perfection, but it?s also nice to see Portman?s soft side! The actress looked ethereal in a feminine belted design enhanced by delicate floral appliqués and a sweetheart neckline.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM