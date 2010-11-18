Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 18, 2010
1. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin attended the boutiques.com launch party in an oxidized silver Prabal Gurung motocross dress with Cassandra’s gladiator clutch and black peep-toe Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Check out those curves! The architectural lines of Paquin’s modern metallic dress contoured her figure for stunning results.
November 18, 2010
2. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter arrived at the BFF & Baby wrap party in Hollywood wearing a silver sequin Reem Acra mini, Carla Amorim earrings and Valentino peep-toe heels.
November 18, 2010
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry picked a strapless Pamella Roland dress for the designer’s hosted New York screening of Frankie amp Alice.
November 18, 2010
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick chose a black strapless Alberta Ferretti cocktail dress with gold heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch for the Men of the Year Party in L.A.
November 18, 2010
5. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan wore a leopard-print Lanvin dress with a tribal-inspired beaded necklace in N.Y.C.
Anna Paquin
