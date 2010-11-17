WHAT SHE WORE Hathaway wore a pretty lace Valentino trapeze dress with Fred Leighton jewelry and a tan Jimmy Choo clutch to the New York premiere of Love & Other Drugs.



WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does sweet quite like Hathaway! The actress looked demure in a retro bowed and fringed number while flaunting some fabulous leg with strappy metallic heels.