Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 17, 2010
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway wore a pretty lace Valentino trapeze dress with Fred Leighton jewelry and a tan Jimmy Choo clutch to the New York premiere of Love & Other Drugs.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does sweet quite like Hathaway! The actress looked demure in a retro bowed and fringed number while flaunting some fabulous leg with strappy metallic heels.
November 17, 2010
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry attended the Harry Winston Court of Jewels Recreation Launch in a sleek black Dolce & Gabbana gown and embroidered half bow duchess satin Marchesa clutch.
November 17, 2010
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung wore a printed Valentino dress with bowed pointy-toe flats in N.Y.C.
November 17, 2010
4. Marisa TomeiWHAT SHE WORE Tomei arrived for the Governors Awards in an extreme sweetheart Vivienne Westwood design paired with bold bangles and black heels.
November 17, 2010
5. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims walked the white carpet for Love & Other Drugs in a plunging BIRD by Juicy Couture LBD and black Stuart Weitzman pumps.
Anne Hathaway
