Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 16, 2010
1. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE The newly announced Daisy Buchanan in Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby remake wore a sequin embroidered Chanel Haute Couture dress and suede booties to the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder Luhrmann chose Mulligan for his aristocratic lead! The actress looked the part and perfectly polished in a rich, tailored design accented with a brocade jewel trim.
-
November 16, 2010
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson wore a custom Calvin Klein Collection silk satin halter dress with black anklet sandals from the same designer to the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows New York premiere.
-
November 16, 2010
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian arrived for the CFDA Awards in a pastel Zac Posen gown featuring a jeweled neckline and accessorized with a bold cuff.
-
November 16, 2010
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester paired a Swarovski crystal embellished silk Prabal Gurung cocktail dress with Roger Vivier suede booties and Monique Péan eco-friendly jewelry in New York.
-
November 16, 2010
5. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci wore a sweet black and white Peter Som design with dark tights and heels to the CFDA Awards.
November 16, 20101 of 5
Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE The newly announced Daisy Buchanan in Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby remake wore a sequin embroidered Chanel Haute Couture dress and suede booties to the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder Luhrmann chose Mulligan for his aristocratic lead! The actress looked the part and perfectly polished in a rich, tailored design accented with a brocade jewel trim.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder Luhrmann chose Mulligan for his aristocratic lead! The actress looked the part and perfectly polished in a rich, tailored design accented with a brocade jewel trim.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM