WHAT SHE WORE The newly announced Daisy Buchanan in Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby remake wore a sequin embroidered Chanel Haute Couture dress and suede booties to the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C.



WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder Luhrmann chose Mulligan for his aristocratic lead! The actress looked the part and perfectly polished in a rich, tailored design accented with a brocade jewel trim.