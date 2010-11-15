Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 15, 2010
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman wore an asymmetric magenta Lanvin gown and T-strap Stella McCartney heels with Jamie Wolf gold hoops and bangles to the Governors Awards in Hollywood.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! A metallic clutch and monochromatic wedge heels enhanced the disco chic vibe of Portman’s draped dress.
November 15, 2010
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson wore a gold pinstripe Chanel mindress with Camilla Skovgaard chain cross strap sandals to The Artist’s Museum Happening at MOCA L.A.
November 15, 2010
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst chose a tiered white Chanel gown with a black satin clutch to MOCA’s cocktail reception.
November 15, 2010
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth wore a lace-trimmed black Chanel gown with a structured clutch and diamond accessories.
November 15, 2010
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman paired a minimalist cream Ralph Lauren Collection design with a brown envelope clutch.
November 15, 2010
