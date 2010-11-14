Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 14, 2010
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene attended Inside the mark Studio in a demure Giambattista Valli pink and black tweed dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn’t get much prettier than this! The sweet color combo and feminine silhouette were an age-appropriate yet sophisticated choice for the Twilight star.
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry took a stroll in London wearing a vibrant purple scalloped Miu Miu design, strappy black pumps and a M.C.L. by Matthew Campbell Laurenza bangle.
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna entered her Madrid hotel in a chic colorblock dress paired with tan lace-ups and a blush beret.
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo topped an embellished black skirt with a gauzy gray blouse for a screening of The Next Three Days.
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham went bare-legged at Heathrow Airport in a Burberry Prorsum military jacket and pointy-toe black booties.
