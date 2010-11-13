Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 13, 2010
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani attended a baby shower decked in L.A.M.B. The singer paired a belted plaid shawl collar coat with suede lace-up boots from her line.
WHY WE LOVE IT Not only did Stefani design this jacket, she made it her own by cinching the waist and pairing the tartan print with sheer tights and killer boots.
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde wore a plunging long-sleeve minidress with black leather heels to the premiere of The Next Three Days.
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana topped skinny denim and high black boots with a playful striped scoopneck.
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE The Glee star paired a Gap denim button-down with a shimmering metallic Nanette Lepore mini and silver leather René Caovilla heels for the Hot List Party in Hollywood.
5. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed layered black denim with a printed blouse and tuxedo jacket at the 7 For All Mankind Anniversary Celebration.
