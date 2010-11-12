WHAT SHE WORE Watson channeled a modern day Twiggy in a feather and vintage lace Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer cocktail mini at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 premiere.



WHY WE LOVE IT Watson’s on her way to fashion icon status! The actress is an exciting and stylish red carpet fixture in daring choices like this frothy peek-a-boo mini and a close-cropped pixy.