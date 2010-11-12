Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2010
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson channeled a modern day Twiggy in a feather and vintage lace Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer cocktail mini at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Watson’s on her way to fashion icon status! The actress is an exciting and stylish red carpet fixture in daring choices like this frothy peek-a-boo mini and a close-cropped pixy.
November 12, 2010
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker wore Fred Leighton vintage jewelry and a metallic asymmetric Halston dress for her first of four outfits at the Bambi Awards in Germany.
November 12, 2010
3. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones went modern in a backless black Versace sheath and high, full bun for a dinner at The Connaught in London.
November 12, 2010
4. ShakiraWHAT SHE WORE The singer paired a body-hugging metallic gown and VBH clutch with Chopard chocolate and gold pearl earrings at the Bambi Awards.
November 12, 2010
5. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis wore a plunging voluminous tea-length black Oscar de la Renta dress with peep-toes and diamond jewelry for a Black Swan screening at the AFI Fest.
Emma Watson
