Look of the Day
November 11, 2010
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE The actress, who made her singing debut at the Country Music Awards, arrived for the show in a beaded degradé effect Atelier Versace gown and silver peep-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Paltrow?s body is back! She dropped the pounds gained for Country Strong and flaunted her toned figure with a strategic side cutout and up-to-there slit.
November 11, 2010
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester selected a flowing Emilio Pucci printed gown and Jimmy Choo platform sandals from the designer’s Crystal 15th Anniversary Collection.
November 11, 2010
3. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood hit the CMA red carpet in a strapless grey tulle Talbot Runhof gown paired with a Swarovski blush crystal clutch.
November 11, 2010
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift arrived at the CMAs in a custom red Monique Lhuillier asymmetrical draped column gown, Neil Lane diamond leaf earrings and Jimmy Choo sandals.
November 11, 2010
5. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl wore a navy strapless Farah Angsana gown with earrings and a necklace featuring blue center stones to match.
Gwyneth Paltrow
