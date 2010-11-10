Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 10, 2010
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift shined in a metallic ZSpoke by Zac Posen halter mini and Neil Lane diamonds at the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville.
WHY WE LOVE IT This dress was made for Swift! The sparkle-loving singer rocked this sleek shimmering design like few can.
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks wore a Versace silk fringe design, geometric double platform sandals and a structured leather clutch with Stephen Russell jewelry to the New York premiere of The Next Three Days.
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham selected a tangerine design from her Spring collection for the International Herald Tribune Heritage Luxury Conference in London.
4. Tina FeyWHAT SHE WORE Fey accepted the Mark Twain Prize for Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington in a retro cocktail dress with a lace illusion neckline and black peep-toes.
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry wore a tailored cap sleeve Elie Saab shift with heels and Le Vian smoky quartz earrings.
