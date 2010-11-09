WHAT SHE WOREConrad looked elegant in a plunging, tiered gray Topshop gown with strappy metallic heels and House of Lavande jewelry at the VH1 Save The Music Gala in New York.



WHY WE LOVE IT This former Laguna Beach teen is all grown up! A sophisticated slit, deep V-neck and flowing train combined with pretty ruffles for flawless results.