November 9, 2010
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WOREConrad looked elegant in a plunging, tiered gray Topshop gown with strappy metallic heels and House of Lavande jewelry at the VH1 Save The Music Gala in New York.
WHY WE LOVE IT This former Laguna Beach teen is all grown up! A sophisticated slit, deep V-neck and flowing train combined with pretty ruffles for flawless results.
November 9, 2010
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele wore a watercolor-inspired Erdem dress with Caleo jewelry and black leather heels to the Hot List Party in Hollywood.
November 9, 2010
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway kept on-theme with her crimson lips and dress paired with Brian Atwood pumps for the Red Party Benefit Gala.
November 9, 2010
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow wore a peek-a-boo black Chado Ralph Rucci dress and mesh Lanvin heels to match for the Country Strong premiere.
November 9, 2010
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson wore a shimmering asymmetric gown, gold leather Brian Atwood pumps and gold and diamond Cartier jewelry with Old Hollywood waves to New York’s Carnegie Hall.
