Look of the Day
November 8, 2010
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Our November cover girl wore a ruched metallic Lanvin dress with black mesh pumps and Fred Leighton diamonds to the Morning Glory premiere in New York.
WHY WE LOVE IT This on-screen good girl does sexy with equal ease! Tousled locks and strappy heels were the perfect additions to a seductive, curve-hugging tube dress.
For more on McAdams?s style pick up a copy of our November issue of InStyle on newsstands now!
November 8, 2010
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle walked the red carpet of the Freedom Awards in black patent leather Brian Atwood pumps, Cartier jewelry, a full black skirt and an embellished peach tank.
November 8, 2010
3. Shakira
WHAT SHE WORE Shakira wore a sexy, low-cut metallic Pamella Roland mini to the MTV European Music Awards.
November 8, 2010
4. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan attended the AFI Film Festival in a geometric, printed dress and black peep-toe heels.
November 8, 2010
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna arrived at the MTV EMAs in a sheer blush cascading tulle Marchesa gown.
November 8, 20101 of 5
