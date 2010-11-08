WHAT SHE WORE Our November cover girl wore a ruched metallic Lanvin dress with black mesh pumps and Fred Leighton diamonds to the Morning Glory premiere in New York.



WHY WE LOVE IT This on-screen good girl does sexy with equal ease! Tousled locks and strappy heels were the perfect additions to a seductive, curve-hugging tube dress.



