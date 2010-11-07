Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 7, 2010
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad strolled downtown L.A. in a belted sleeveless floral dress and convertible brown satchel.
WHY WE LOVE IT Conrad’s the picture of California Girl ease. Her airy dress looked laidback and cool paired with Christian Louboutin platform sandals and oversize sunglasses.
November 7, 2010
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively attended the opening of Realm Boutique in N.Y.C. in a sequin skirt-topped blue button-down and black leather booties.
November 7, 2010
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum wore a crisp white suit with black accents including a button-down, heels and fedora to host The Ann Taylor Holiday Dinner in West Hollywood.
November 7, 2010
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes belted a draped mauve Salvatore Ferragamo dress in Belgium.
November 7, 2010
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle tucked an oversize Ralph Lauren Collection white button-down into an embellished fringed skirt at the launch event for The World of Gloria Vanderbilt.
