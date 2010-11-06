WHAT SHE WORE Madonna wore a Roberto Cavalli V-neck chiffon tunic and edgy crystal embroidered lycra thigh-highs to the Annual Fashion Delivers Gala in New York.



WHY WE LOVE IT Madonna doesn’t shy away from major fashion statements and this one paid off big time! Her enviable physique looked flawless in a dramatic pairing of up-to-there boots and a sparkling mini.