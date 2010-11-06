Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 6, 2010
1. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna wore a Roberto Cavalli V-neck chiffon tunic and edgy crystal embroidered lycra thigh-highs to the Annual Fashion Delivers Gala in New York.
WHY WE LOVE IT Madonna doesn’t shy away from major fashion statements and this one paid off big time! Her enviable physique looked flawless in a dramatic pairing of up-to-there boots and a sparkling mini.
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller stepped off the plane at LAX in skinny jeans, a leather bomber jacket and ballet flats.
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo arrived at the ACE Awards in a graphic teal and black Giambattista Valli dress with bold accessories including a draped beaded necklace and cobalt heels with yellow accents.
4. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova paired an abstract print with a leather skirt, black tote and heels for the Due Date after-party.
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks topped black cigarette pants with a slouchy tan leather jacket and printed top for the 127 Hours premiere.
