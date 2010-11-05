Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 5, 2010
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway wore a paneled Antonio Berardi little white dress with nude patent leather Sergio Rossi peep-toes to the Love amp Other Drugs premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a perfect fit! Subtle lingerie-inspired lace cutouts and a sleek silhouette suited Hathaway’s figure to a tee.
-
November 5, 2010
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan paired an A-line Preen dress with bold cobalt heels for the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards.
-
November 5, 2010
3. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester hosted a Derek Lam event in the designer’s tiered khaki dress and pointy-toe heels.
-
November 5, 2010
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde wore a Michael Kors black cashmere bodysuit and pailette fishtail skirt to the BAFTA Awards in L.A.
-
November 5, 2010
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson hit the BAFTA red carpet in a pretty draped dress with a sweetheart neckline and taupe heels.
November 5, 20101 of 5
Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE Hathaway wore a paneled Antonio Berardi little white dress with nude patent leather Sergio Rossi peep-toes to the Love amp Other Drugs premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a perfect fit! Subtle lingerie-inspired lace cutouts and a sleek silhouette suited Hathaway’s figure to a tee.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a perfect fit! Subtle lingerie-inspired lace cutouts and a sleek silhouette suited Hathaway’s figure to a tee.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM