Look of the Day
November 4, 2010
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian celebrated the opening of her third Dash store in a formfitting Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet sequin minidress and peep-toe platform heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! Kardashian worked her curves in this little number, while three-quarter length sleeves and a modest neckline revealed just the right amount of skin.
November 4, 2010
2. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore’s peek-a-boo lace and black silk Alexander McQueen was accessorized with strappy Christian Louboutin heels at the Bulgari Express for Save the Children Party.
November 4, 2010
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara wore an aqua Peter Som cocktail dress with a jeweled bib necklace, Samantha Wills ring and Maia N. clutch to the 127 Hours premiere in Beverly Hills.
November 4, 2010
4. Tina FeyWHAT SHE WORE Fey hit the Megamind blue carpet in a silk, mod Andy & Debb mini with sleek black accessories including a cocktail ring and heels.
November 4, 2010
5. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE Hurley attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Winter Ball in a structured chiffon gown and crystal clutch.
