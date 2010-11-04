WHAT SHE WORE Kardashian celebrated the opening of her third Dash store in a formfitting Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet sequin minidress and peep-toe platform heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! Kardashian worked her curves in this little number, while three-quarter length sleeves and a modest neckline revealed just the right amount of skin.