Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2010
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore attended the International Rome Film Festival in fiery red Lanvin and black ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This redhead knows how to wear red! Moore’s bold color combo and smart proportions played off her flowing auburn locks perfectly.
-
November 3, 2010
2. Ashlee SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE Simpson hit the red carpet of the Decades Denim Launch Party in a black sequin mini and dramatic gold danglers.
-
November 3, 2010
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore chose a minimalist pairing of a floor-skimming black halter gown, structured clutch and Cartier diamonds for the Russian Assemblies Charity Gala in Moscow.
-
November 3, 2010
4. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova was honored for her footwear and handbag collaboration with Cole Haan at the Ace Awards in a tiered silver dress, peep-toes and sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
-
November 3, 2010
5. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE Szohr stepped out at the WWD 100th Anniversary Gala in a bowed black Juicy Couture by Erin Fetherston velour jumpsuit, a Juicy Couture diamond J pendant and leopard print booties.
November 3, 20101 of 5
