Look of the Day
-
November 2, 2010
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WOREKlum hosted the Worldwide Orphans Foundation Benefit Gala in a billowing blush The Row design contrasted by sexy Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Klum nailed the ladylike trend! The knee-length hem and soft hue were perfectly demure while a slightly sheer blouse and bold accessories kept the look modern.
November 2, 2010
2. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon belted a hemp tulle Michael Kors tea length dress with taupe peek-a-boo heels to match in Hollywood.
November 2, 2010
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss modeled a sparkling black jumpsuit at the launch of her final Topshop collection in London.
November 2, 2010
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley walked the red carpet for Last Night in a Chanel pairing of a lightweight sweater and subtly translucent skirt.
November 2, 2010
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton topped black shorts with a sequin, three-quarter length sleeved blouse at a For Colored Girls screening.
