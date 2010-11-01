Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 1, 2010
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes made another stunning appearance at the Rome Film Festival, this time in a maroon Gucci column and Le Vian jewels at the world restoration premiere of La Dolce Vita.
WHAT SHE WORE Talk about red hot! Mendes’s complexion looked radiant against the bold hue of her chic, minimalist gown.
November 1, 2010
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE The actress chose a one-shoulder, blush Victoria Beckham goddess gown with Amrapali earrings and a bangle for the PlusCity Charity Gala in Austria.
November 1, 2010
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller wore a slinky lace and silk Stella McCartney gown, more than 30 carats of De Beers diamonds and a sleek high bun to the UNESCO Charity Gala in Germany.
November 1, 2010
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington stopped by BET's 106 & Park studio in a futuristic fuchsia and black Hervé Léger by Max Azria design paired with platform stilettos.
November 1, 2010
5. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE The Omega brand ambassador wore the Swiss designer’s timepiece with a white Lanvin halter gown and Dolce amp Gabbana heels to the worldwide launch of the Omega Ladymatic.
