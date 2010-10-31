Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 31, 2010
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone layered a cropped khaki jacket over a tee and draped, geometric skirt in Berlin. Suede Brian Atwood pumps finished the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Proof that skin-tone heels elongate legs: Stone’s gams seem to stretch for miles in her navy and nude ensemble.
-
October 31, 2010
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift and her wax figure wore matching patchwork silver Jenny Packham minis and peep-toe heels at Madame Tussaud’s in New York.
-
October 31, 2010
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo attended a party at MOMA in a structured white and cream Giambattista Valli shift paired with bubblegum pink heels for a touch of color.
-
October 31, 2010
4. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE The So You Think You Can Dance host debuted her Links of London collection in a safari-inspired print accessorized with strappy sandals, a Mulberry clutch and Links of London gold jewelry.
-
October 31, 2010
5. Kylie MinogueWHAT SHE WORE Minogue hosted the amFAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles in a structured, white David Koma dress and sky-high leopard heels.
October 31, 20101 of 5
Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE Stone layered a cropped khaki jacket over a tee and draped, geometric skirt in Berlin. Suede Brian Atwood pumps finished the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Proof that skin-tone heels elongate legs: Stone’s gams seem to stretch for miles in her navy and nude ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Proof that skin-tone heels elongate legs: Stone’s gams seem to stretch for miles in her navy and nude ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM