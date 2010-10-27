Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 27, 2010
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE The actress and Global Ambassador of the Avon Foundation stepped out in a ruffled nude and navy Jason Wu paired with Fred Leighton jewelry and peep-toe stilettos at the Avon Foundation for Women Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT Belted dresses are becoming a Reese Witherspoon trademark, and for good reason! The cinched waist and fitted silhouette on this organza and tulle design enhances Witherspoon’s petite frame.
-
October 27, 2010
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes wore a silk chain-link halter Lanvin gown with the designer’s black leather wedges, studded belt and shell clutch to the Whitney Gala and Studio Party.
-
October 27, 2010
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson hosted a private shopping event at Intermix Malibu in a ruched Christian Dior dress paired with nude peep-toe heels.
-
October 27, 2010
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the Philadelphia screening of Night Catches Us in a draped scarlet Costello Tagliapietra dress, Melinda Maria jewelry and neutral heels.
-
October 27, 2010
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift headed to her private concert after an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in a satin canary Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a House of Lavande gold buckle bracelet and high-contrast red Mary Janes.
Reese Witherspoon
