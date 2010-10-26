Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 26, 2010
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington complemented her eye-catching printed Missoni gown with a structured metallic clutch at the For Colored Girls premiere in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Trendy prints aren’t just for daytime. Dramatic details like a plunging neckline and gold accents make a geometric design look red-carpet ready.
-
October 26, 2010
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester wore a beaded and bowed cap sleeve Elie Saab dress and sparkling silver accessories.
-
October 26, 2010
3. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank flaunted her famously toned arms in a bold red single-shoulder dress at the Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills.
-
October 26, 2010
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry worked a sexy sequin mini with a sleek pixie and strappy sandals.
-
October 26, 2010
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes looked radiant in a corseted cream tea length Lela Rose dress as she celebrated her directorial debut.
October 26, 2010
