Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 23, 2010
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress promoted Miral at the Abu Dhabi International Film Festival in a Ferragamo dress and pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto is on a roll! For her umpteenth recent red-carpet appearance, she chose a simple sheath in a delicious berry shade. With its fitted skirt and gathered neckline, the design was understated but ultra-flattering.
-
October 23, 2010
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson rolled her Paige Denim jeans above her 3.1 Phillip Lim ankle boots for an L.A. stroll; she topped off the look with a Diane von Furstenberg chain-trimmed jacket, a animal-print scarf and a quilted Chanel bag.
-
October 23, 2010
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute, Washington added Amrapali earrings, a Brumani ring and a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch to a minidress from Calvin Klein Collection.
-
October 23, 2010
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Welcome to the Rileys in a leather minidress, bejeweled suede Corso Como pumps, a Mawi statement necklace and Everlon diamond bangles.
-
October 23, 2010
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks chose head-to-toe Ann Taylor for the label's N.Y.C. preview party.
October 23, 20101 of 5
Freida Pinto
WHAT SHE WORE The actress promoted Miral at the Abu Dhabi International Film Festival in a Ferragamo dress and pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto is on a roll! For her umpteenth recent red-carpet appearance, she chose a simple sheath in a delicious berry shade. With its fitted skirt and gathered neckline, the design was understated but ultra-flattering.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto is on a roll! For her umpteenth recent red-carpet appearance, she chose a simple sheath in a delicious berry shade. With its fitted skirt and gathered neckline, the design was understated but ultra-flattering.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM