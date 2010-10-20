Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2010
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended a benefit for the International Medical Corps at the Esquire House L.A. in Derek Lam separates and Sergio Rossi suede pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Bosworth is a master at making fashion-forward pieces her own! She gave her distinctive raffia skirt a minimalist finish by adding a cropped black top and matching heels.
-
October 20, 2010
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie rocked a graphic-print Missoni maxidress for the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund celebration in Los Angeles.
-
October 20, 2010
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams chose a red lace Erdem dress and leopard-print heels for the London Film Festival premiere of Blue Valentine.
-
October 20, 2010
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart played up her great legs at the N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Welcome to the Rileys in a little lace dress from Valentino and Brian Atwood pumps.
-
October 20, 2010
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto paired a sheer floral blouse with a camel pencil skirt for a Miral promotional event in London.
