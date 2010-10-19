Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2010
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the London Film Festival premiere of Miral in Alexander McQueen.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is no ordinary LBD! Freida Pinto complemented her striking beauty with a decadent jeweled design. She added some edge to the ensemble with skull-studded pumps.
-
October 19, 2010
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow chose a brilliant orange Calvin Klein Collection dress for the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration; she finished the look with nude sandals from the label, a Roger Vivier clutch and a carved ring from Dana Rebecca Designs.
-
October 19, 2010
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick hit the Elle Women in Hollywood event in a plunging aqua minidress from Reem Acra and Sergio Rossi heels.
-
October 19, 2010
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger sported a racer-back design from Calvin Klein Collection for the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards; she finished the look with Bulgari jewelry and a Jimmy Choo minaudiere.
-
October 19, 2010
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE For the Elle Women in Hollywood tribute, Hudson rocked a seductively draped Prabal Gurung design with a cluster of paillettes on one shoulder; she finished the look with a Kara Ross clutch, Brian Atwood pumps and David Yurman earrings.
October 19, 20101 of 5
Freida Pinto
WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the London Film Festival premiere of Miral in Alexander McQueen.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is no ordinary LBD! Freida Pinto complemented her striking beauty with a decadent jeweled design. She added some edge to the ensemble with skull-studded pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is no ordinary LBD! Freida Pinto complemented her striking beauty with a decadent jeweled design. She added some edge to the ensemble with skull-studded pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM