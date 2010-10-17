Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 17, 2010
1. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE For the opening night of A Life in the Theatre, the Private Practice star added Aldo pumps to her Broadway bound ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Walsh looked casually chic in a buttery leather jacket layered over a metallic tie-neck top. She kept the silhouette lean with a pair of skinny jeans and mega-high heels.
October 17, 2010
2. Audrina PatridgeWHAT SHE WORE Patridge hit the launch of the L.A. Puma Social Club in a classic LBD, Brian Atwood peep-toes and a Kara Ross bag.
October 17, 2010
3. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley attended the after-party for the London premiere of Never Let Me Go in an ethereal Nina Ricci minidress, a boucle jacket and platform pumps.
October 17, 2010
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of the Early Show in a textured tunic topped with a navy jacket.
October 17, 2010
5. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer strolled across a London street in a short-sleeved sweater belted over a dove gray blouse and wide-leg jeans; she accessorized with a silk scarf and black leather satchel.
