October 16, 2010
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards in N.Y.C. sporting a Ports 1961 iridescent beige tunic and white pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's official, white shoes totally rule after Labor Day! Kerry Washington shut it down in a shimmering sequined dress complemented with minimalist accessories.
October 16, 2010
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker met up with friends in N.Y.C. rocking a loose sweater with a striped skirt; she accessorized with high-heeled booties and a Halston Heritage tote.
October 16, 2010
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum dropped by the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a Michael Kors draped tulip dress and triple-buckle belt.
October 16, 2010
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank traveled in style, topping skinny jeans and a tank with a striped LOFT cardigan; she finished her airport look with a brown leather bag and Tory Burch booties.
October 16, 2010
5. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton hit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere party in a leopard-print dress accented with a black clutch and pumps and rings from her own Nicky Hilton jewelry collection.
