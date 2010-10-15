Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 15, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE The style icon attended the Empire State Pride Agenda Fall Dinner in a ruched one-shoulder Halston Heritage minidress paired with classic heels and her go-to Halston hobo bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Parker looked sexy and super chic in a simple LBD thanks to perfect little details-flowing waves, textured stockings and crystal mesh with major sparkle.
-
October 15, 2010
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone kept it casual and youthful in a striped sweater and skinny jeans, but upped the glam factor with sky-high nude heels.
-
October 15, 2010
3. Juliette LewisWHAT SHE WORE Red hot from head to toe, Lewis paired scarlet lips and nails with a sexy lace Dolce & Gabbana dress of the same shade.
-
October 15, 2010
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE The French actress attended the Paris premiere of Les Petits Mouchoirs in a corseted ruffled dress by Christian Dior accessorized with jewel-encrusted heels, crimson lips and relaxed waves.
-
October 15, 2010
5. Miranda CosgroveWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Cosgrove looked fall-ready in tall suede boots and a long sleeved camouflage sequin Cut25 by Yigal Azrouël mini at the London premiere of Despicable Me.
October 15, 2010
