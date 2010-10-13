WHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Conviction, the actress accessorized her Herve Leger by Max Azria design with a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch, Rene Caovilla sandals and earrings from Sutra.



WHY WE LOVE IT This dress was made for Hilary Swank's flawless physique! Laser-cut leather bands over a nude mesh sheath created a seductive peek-a-boo effect.