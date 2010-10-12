Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2010
1. Maggie QWHAT SHE WORE The Nikita star attended the New York Comic Con in a tailored coat over a knit dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Maggie Q generated some serious heat in a sexy illusion lace design. She topped the leg-baring mini with a masculine-inspired overcoat-even the hottest beauties get cold!
-
October 12, 2010
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE For a visit to the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Watts rocked her sheer top and cropped suede trousers with a Helmut Lang blazer; she finished the look with Coach sandals.
-
October 12, 2010
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE For the GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills, Goodwin added Caleo bangles and earrings and a ring from Dana Rebecca Designs to her ruffled ivory tunic.
-
October 12, 2010
4. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan accessorized her chiffon print Isabel Marant dress with a Lanvin chain necklace and suede booties for the Cambodian Children's Fund charity dinner in Hollywood.
-
October 12, 2010
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hit the Hamptons International Film Festival premiere of Miral in a leopard-print Stella McCartney dress and a clutch and shoes from Roger Vivier.
October 12, 2010
Maggie Q
WHAT SHE WORE The Nikita star attended the New York Comic Con in a tailored coat over a knit dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Maggie Q generated some serious heat in a sexy illusion lace design. She topped the leg-baring mini with a masculine-inspired overcoat-even the hottest beauties get cold!
