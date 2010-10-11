Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 11, 2010
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the Hamptons International Film Festival in a Stella McCartney design and Salvatore Ferragamo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto expertly toed the line between seductive and demure in a nude dress with a ladylike cut. Stunning floral embroidery added extra edge to the monochromatic outfit.
October 11, 2010
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad held an L.A. book signing in a draped navy BCBG Max Azria tunic, patent pumps and jewelry from Dana Rebecca Designs and Anita Ko.
October 11, 2010
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani attended a ceremony at the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills in a curve-hugging gray sheath with contrasting slit pockets; she accessorized with a snakeskin clutch, suede pumps and a Louis Vuitton pashmina.
October 11, 2010
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson performed at the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education's 15th Grand Slam for Children concert in Las Vegas rocking a flawlessly formfitting Michael Kors dress.
October 11, 2010
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE For the British Film Festival in Dinard France, Miller chose a shimmery striped Isabel Marant dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
October 11, 2010
