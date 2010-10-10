Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2010
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the opening ceremony of the Dinard British Film Festival in France sporting a Twenty8Twelve ensemble accessorized with Louboutin pumps and a Chanel bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sienna Miller was the picture of polish in wear-anywhere pieces from her own line. The stylish star tamed her body-con animal-print skirt with a crisp bracelet-length jacket.
-
October 10, 2010
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry performed in Warsaw rocking a peek-a-boo print dress from Belle Sauvage.
-
October 10, 2010
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie signed her latest bestseller, Priceless, in an L.A. Barnes & Noble bundled up in a sweaterdress and House of Harlow 1960 boots.
-
October 10, 2010
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the N.Y.C. Make Up For Ever Sephora launch in a mix of textures-she topped an origami-style skirt with an eyelash-knit top and a beaded jacket, finishing the look with a studded belt, embellished Valentino clutch and lacy Charlotte Olympia booties.
-
October 10, 2010
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE For the Help for Heroes Dinner and Auction in London, Moss added a black blazer and pumps to a retro-style strapless dress.
October 10, 20101 of 5
Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the opening ceremony of the Dinard British Film Festival in France sporting a Twenty8Twelve ensemble accessorized with Louboutin pumps and a Chanel bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sienna Miller was the picture of polish in wear-anywhere pieces from her own line. The stylish star tamed her body-con animal-print skirt with a crisp bracelet-length jacket.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sienna Miller was the picture of polish in wear-anywhere pieces from her own line. The stylish star tamed her body-con animal-print skirt with a crisp bracelet-length jacket.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM