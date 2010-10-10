WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the opening ceremony of the Dinard British Film Festival in France sporting a Twenty8Twelve ensemble accessorized with Louboutin pumps and a Chanel bag.



WHY WE LOVE IT Sienna Miller was the picture of polish in wear-anywhere pieces from her own line. The stylish star tamed her body-con animal-print skirt with a crisp bracelet-length jacket.