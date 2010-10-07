Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 7, 2010
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, the Madewell designer layered a trench over a plaid Jason Wu minidress and Valentino flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alexa Chung rocked her signature mix in a very grownup trenchcoat paired with a girlie high-waist dress. She rounded out the on-point outfit with edgy studded flats.
-
October 7, 2010
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts hit the N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Fair Game in a tuxedo-inspired dress and pewter snakeskin heels.
-
October 7, 2010
3. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning chose head-to-toe Miu Miu for the label's Paris showing, topping a bubblegum bright leather dress with a pale pink cardigan and finishing the look with purple suede pumps.
-
October 7, 2010
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts kept it simple for the N.Y.C. premiere of My Soul to Take in a draped single-shoulder LBD and matching pumps.
-
October 7, 2010
5. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry brought major flash to a T-Mobile event in Vienna, pairing a crystal-studded bustier with a lace-up skirt and ankle-strap heels.
October 7, 20101 of 5
Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE For the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, the Madewell designer layered a trench over a plaid Jason Wu minidress and Valentino flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alexa Chung rocked her signature mix in a very grownup trenchcoat paired with a girlie high-waist dress. She rounded out the on-point outfit with edgy studded flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alexa Chung rocked her signature mix in a very grownup trenchcoat paired with a girlie high-waist dress. She rounded out the on-point outfit with edgy studded flats.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM