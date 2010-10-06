Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 6, 2010
1. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the L.A. premiere of Conviction in a beaded Chanel dress, sparkling peep-toes and shoulder-dusting Neil Lane earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hilary Swank kicked deco into high gear in a graphic aqua sheath and Technicolor gems. She heightened the of-the-moment color combo with dramatic matching liner.
October 6, 2010
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Sugar and Spice author Conrad made an N.Y.C. appearance in a Notte by Marchesa Chantilly lace dress, pleated Aldo pumps and a diamond ring from Dana Rebecca Designs.
October 6, 2010
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung added patent accessories to a tweed and lace mini-shift at the latest Chanel show.
October 6, 2010
4. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Gossip Girl's Poesy selected a Chanel tuxedo-inspired blouse and tweed skirt for the label's Paris runway show.
October 6, 2010
5. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek sat front row at the Alexander McQueen show in a ruffled lace dress, cutout platforms and a satin minaudiere, all from the label.
