October 5, 2010
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE The actress (and InStyle columnist!) layered an All Saints jacket over a Chanel shift for the label's Paris show.
WHY WE LOVE IT Ahead of the curve as always, Rachel Bilson toughened up her floral dress with a draped leather jacket and strappy platforms. The edgy revamp was the perfect way to bring the summery piece into fall.
October 5, 2010
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the Chloe show in Paris, Chung added a bag from the brand and Valentino studded flats to a lace-inset dress from British brand, Whistles.
October 5, 2010
3. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland sported a curve-hugging custom Kenneth Cole dress for the Miami Dolphins vs. the New England Patriots game in Miami.
October 5, 2010
4. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer rocked a red YSL tunic and over-the-knee boots at the French house's latest show.
October 5, 2010
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE A newly-bobbed Knightley chose a Chanel dress, blazer and bag for the label's Paris runway show; she finished the look with Miu Miu shoes.
