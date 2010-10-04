Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 4, 2010
1. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE The Estee Lauder spokesmodel lit the Empire State Building pink in a single-shoulder sheath and strappy gold sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it! Elizabeth Hurley looked smoking in her signature curve-hugging silhouette. She added festive heels to the sexy design, which was hot pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October 4, 2010
2. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler hit the Stella McCartney show in Paris rocking an LBD topped with a tailored blazer.
October 4, 2010
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE For the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party, Roberts added Diego Dolcini pumps and a Kelly Locke studded clutch to a draped chiffon lilac gown from Malandrino.
October 4, 2010
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry launched her Reveal fragrance in Poland rocking a Nina Ricci cardigan over a tweed D&G dress; she finished the look with hoop earrings and Louboutin pumps.
October 4, 2010
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson attended Dior's latest show in a fuchsia ruffled dress and Willow jacket.
