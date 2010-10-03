Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 3, 2010
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended a Hollywood screening of Nowhere Boy in a pale pink minidress, peep-toe pumps, a barrel clutch and Amrapali jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Beckinsale was more spice than sugar in an ultra-feminine thigh-high pastel dress with a single ruffle. Sleek accessories were an understated accompaniment to the pretty piece.
October 3, 2010
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes chose a sporty striped Salvatore Ferragamo dress for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in Los Angeles; she accessorized with a white belt from the brand and patent Sergio Rossi peep-toes.
October 3, 2010
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce glowed in a fuchsia satin gown by Andrew Gn at the N.Y.C. Black Ball for Keep a Child Alive.
October 3, 2010
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes accented her floral Louis Vuitton minidress with Casadei pumps and a Chanel bag for Variety's Power of Women gathering.
October 3, 2010
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Variety Power of Women event, Washington accessorized her boucle Giambattista Valli dress with satin Casadei platforms, a Bottega Veneta clutch and Miriam Salat jewelry.
