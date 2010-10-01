WHAT SHE WORE The busy actress perused the latest Tiffany amp Co. eyewear collection at the label's Fifth Avenue store in an Elie Saab dress, mesh Louboutin heels and a necklace from the legendary jeweler.



WHY WE LOVE IT Who could wear this dress better than Blake Lively? Edgy and ethereal, the peek-a-boo tulle and lace design subtly revealed the Gossip Girl star's flawless body.