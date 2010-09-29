Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 29, 2010
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE For the Tokyo premiere of Knight and Day, the actress accessorized her Bottega Veneta dress with Jimmy Choo sandals and Anita Ko jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Cameron Diaz set off her miles-long legs with neon mesh sandals. Her turtleneck sheath was the perfect minimalist accompaniment to the eye-popping shoes.
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE For the gala opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Exhibition Pavilion at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Wilde chose a light-as-air crystal embroidered tulle gown from Monique Lhuillier and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings.
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker visited Toronto to promote her Eva fragrance in a pewter Monique Lhuillier sheath and Ferragamo sandals.
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes added patent accessories and Le Vian diamonds to a satin pink Lanvin gown for PETA's 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.
5. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones sat front row at Versace's latest show in a fringed minidress from the brand.
