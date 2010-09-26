WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the 14th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival premiere of Night Catches Us in a Wes Gordon ensemble with Irit Designs earrings and a Cecelia clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT Who says you can't mix navy and black? Kerry Washington brought the big-city chic in a navy skirt embellished with black python. She complemented the sophisticated design with a puff-sleeve print blouse.



