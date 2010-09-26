Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 26, 2010
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the 14th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival premiere of Night Catches Us in a Wes Gordon ensemble with Irit Designs earrings and a Cecelia clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says you can't mix navy and black? Kerry Washington brought the big-city chic in a navy skirt embellished with black python. She complemented the sophisticated design with a puff-sleeve print blouse.
-
September 26, 2010
2. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE For London Fashion Week's Burberry Prorsum show, Deeley added a military-inspired jacket from the brand to skinny jeans and chain-wrapped boots.
-
September 26, 2010
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE For a walk in Beverly Hills, Rossum toughened up a draped cranberry Kenneth Cole dress with a leopard-print Coach bag and black biker boots.
-
September 26, 2010
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the N.Y.C. Cinema Society Buried after-party in a crested blazer, sheer top and skinny jeans; she accessorized with a CC Skye bag and Charlotte Olympia pumps.
-
September 26, 2010
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson took an L.A. stroll in Paige Premium Denim jeans topped with a blazer; she finished the look with lace-up booties, an Ann Taylor scarf, YSL bag and Ray-Ban sunnies.
September 26, 20101 of 5
