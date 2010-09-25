Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2010
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE The enterprising actress launched her latest Vida bedding collection in Toronto sporting a geranium pink one-piece and nude sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold color + feminine silhouette = instant bombshell. Eva Mendes amped up her tan and showed off her shape in a sexy, no-fuss shirtdress.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
-
September 25, 2010
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo paired a Topshop motorcycle jacket with a tiered chiffon skirt for the Topshop Unique Fashion Show at London Fashion Week.
-
September 25, 2010
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE For the Fifth Important Dinner for Women in N.Y.C., Sims chose a stunning beaded Marchesa tunic and peep-toe slingbacks.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
-
September 25, 2010
4. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa kept it casual for an episode of Live! With Regis and Kelly in a pair of gray boyfriend jeans topped with layered tanks and a navy blazer; she finished the look with a chunky rhinestone necklace and sexy lavender sandals.
-
September 25, 2010
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter hit the N.Y.C. premiere of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps in a peek-a-boo mint Zac Posen dress accessorized with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Rebecca Minkoff heels.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
September 25, 20101 of 5
Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE The enterprising actress launched her latest Vida bedding collection in Toronto sporting a geranium pink one-piece and nude sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold color + feminine silhouette = instant bombshell. Eva Mendes amped up her tan and showed off her shape in a sexy, no-fuss shirtdress.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold color + feminine silhouette = instant bombshell. Eva Mendes amped up her tan and showed off her shape in a sexy, no-fuss shirtdress.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM