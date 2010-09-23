Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2010
1. Odette YustmanWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of You Again in a draped J. Mendel gown from the designer’s resort collection and citrine Neil Lane jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello, fall! Yustman welcomed the new season in a gorgeous shade of pumpkin. She complemented the architectural gown with structured waves and a geometric Kotur clutch.
-
September 23, 2010
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell hit the L.A. premiere of You Again in a demure lace-detailed Valentino strapless dress accessorized with a studded clutch from the same designer and Brian Atwood heels.
-
September 23, 2010
3. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts continued her stylish Eat, Pray, Love tour at the London premiere in a crisp white pantsuit finished with a pretty blush blouse and her signature cascading locks.
-
September 23, 2010
4. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson attended Milan Fashion Week in a cutout scoopneck shift paired with black booties and a leather clutch.
-
September 23, 2010
5. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE Bundchen kept it classic in a tailored, white sheath and nude heels at the United Nations MDG Summit Kick Off at the American Museum of Natural History in N.Y.C.
