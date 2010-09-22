Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 22, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE For the Burberry Spring 2011 show, the actress complemented an ensemble from the British brand with an Alexander McQueen bag and lace-up sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker is always inspiring! The mix master played with texture, pairing a sleek shrunken leather jacket with a lace miniskirt. She then added contrast to the military-inspired look with whimsical pink and gray accessories.
September 22, 2010
2. Naomi CampbellWHAT SHE WORE At the London Dolce & Gabbana store, Campbell celebrated her 25 years as a model in an LBD from the designers.
September 22, 2010
3. Julianna MarguliesWHAT SHE WORE Margulies attended the second season premiere of The Good Wife in a crimson wrap dress and Louboutin sandals.
September 22, 2010
4. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Winslet hit the opening of a Mario Testino exhibit in Madrid sporting a single-sleeve Gucci minidress, nude Christian Louboutin peep-toes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
September 22, 2010
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung topped her button-down dress with a studded bag and patent booties for the Burberry Spring 2011 show.
