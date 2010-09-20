WHAT SHE WORE The actress arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Last Night in a long sequined Andrew Gn gown and Cartier diamonds.



WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Mendes channeled a '40s femme fatale in a curve-hugging gown with a demure neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. Subtly embellished cut velvet gave the film noir design a seductive shimmer.



