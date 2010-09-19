Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 19, 2010
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl actress visited the N.Y.C. studios of Live! With Regis and Kelly in a Matthew Williamson outfit and Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively rocked out in a leg-baring leather skirt and an edgy embellished top. She pumped up the playful look with a simple ponytail and lemon pumps.
September 19, 2010
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE For the Saks Fifth Avenue celebration of Fashion's Night Out, Kruger chose a crimson capelet sheath and spectator booties, both by Prabal Gurung.
September 19, 2010
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker celebrated Fashion's Night Out in a periwinkle Halston Heritage dress and beaded jacket.
September 19, 2010
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift hit the Hollywood premiere of Easy A in an emerald Miu Miu minidress accessorized with gold Louboutins, a Neil Lane locket and a Rene Caovilla clutch.
September 19, 2010
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson sported a Vanessa Bruno print blouse and leather shorts for the N.Y.C. announcement of Sunglass Hut's "Full Time Fabulous" contest; she accessorized with peep-toes boots from Maison Martin Margiela.
