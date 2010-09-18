Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 18, 2010
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl lead sported head-to-toe Derek Lam for the designer's Spring 2011 show.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is the way to wear white after Labor Day! Leighton Meester looked totally cool while staying warm in edgy snow-white asymmetrical knits. Her tough-girl finishing touches included lace-up boots and chunky silver bracelets.
September 18, 2010
2. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts chose a floor-length lace Dolce & Gabbana gown and Bulgari diamonds for the Italian premiere of Eat, Pray, Love.
September 18, 2010
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Pinto accented her teal and black Narciso Rodriguez dress with strappy satin Roger Vivier heels and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.
September 18, 2010
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron attended Dior's Fashion's Night Out event in a cropped jacket, pleated wool trousers and buckled booties from the brand.
September 18, 2010
5. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel lived up to the hype at Us Weekly's 25 Most Stylish New Yorkers event in a floral Stella McCartney shift and mile-high yellow wedges.
