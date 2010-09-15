Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
September 15, 2010
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE The actress chose a Carlos Miele sheath for the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association party for the Toronto International Film Festival.
WHY WE LOVE IT Camilla Belle revealed her natural beauty in a sexy-meets-sophisticated illusion dress. The skin-baring design featured abstract lace layered over a printed nude underpinning.
-
September 15, 2010
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of The Other Guys, Mendes accessorized her embroidered emerald Prada dress with a floral clutch from the brand, Cartier gems and purple satin peep-toes.
-
September 15, 2010
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hit the Weinstein and Alliance Pictures party for Miral in a single-shoulder fuchsia Marchesa dress with plum satin Ferragamo pumps, Cartier jewelry and a studded clutch from the event host, Tod's.
-
September 15, 2010
4. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE For the W bash at N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue, Bledel played up her newly tawny locks with a bronze Prabal Gurung design, a House of Lavande cuff, black patent heels and a python Cecelia convertible clutch.
-
September 15, 2010
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE For the Boston premiere of The Town, Lively added oversize Lorraine Schwartz gems and Elizabeth and James suede platforms to a sexy lingerie-inspired Antonio Berardi sheath.
September 15, 2010
