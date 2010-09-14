Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 14, 2010
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl star hit the V Magazine bash in N.Y.C. sporting a Marc Jacobs design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Could she look prettier? Leighton Meester embodied delicate beauty in an ivory and blush minidress of layered lace. As a nod to her trademark edge, she added punchy tri-tone accessories.
September 14, 2010
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker lit up the Halston presentation in a geranium wrap dress from the collection accessorized with matching suede sandals and Fred Leighton jewelry, including a jade bead necklace designed by Lori Goldstein.
September 14, 2010
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE For a Toronto International Film Festival screening of Black Swan, Portman accessorized a gorgeously tiered Jason Wu dress with satin pumps and a matching Christian Dior quilted clutch.
September 14, 2010
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank celebrated the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Conviction and her InStyle September cover in a bejeweled dress and pink metallic pumps, both from Lanvin.
September 14, 2010
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes attended the Moscow premiere of The Other Guys in Cartier diamonds and a trailing buttercup print gown from Zac Posen.
